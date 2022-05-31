RCMP in N.B. release sketches of suspects involved in alleged attempted abduction, assault

Sketches of two people who are believed to be involved with an alleged assault and attempted abduction incident near Saint-Quentin and Bathurst last week have been released by Chaleur Region RCMP.

On May 23, police said a woman reported she was flagged down by another woman on Highway 180 who asked for help in changing a tire.

Police say the vehicle was a light-coloured panel van.

The victim told police this occurred roughly 25 minutes past Saint-Quentin, heading towards Bathurst.

"When the driver got out of her car, she was assaulted by two men who tried to pull her into the van. The woman was able to get away and fled the scene," said RCMP in a news release.

Three suspects are said to be involved in the incident: two men and one woman.

According to police, the female suspect is described as having long blonde hair worn in curls. They said she was reported to speak French and English, but does not have an apparent accent. She was wearing a long pink jacket during the incident.

The second suspect is said to be a man with dark hair, dark eyes, and a dark full beard that was roughly one inch long.

The other male suspect is described to be clean shaven with dark hair and eyes. Police say a sketch of this suspect could not be created as one of the two men is believed to have received a serious eye injury during the incident.

"We are hoping someone may recognize either of the suspects and provide information that might further the investigation," says Sgt. Roch Lizotte with the Chaleur Region RCMP. "If you recognize either of these people, please call police. Any bit of information helps."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or who was in the area between 4 and 8 p.m. on May 23 is asked to contact Chaleur Regional RCMP at 506-548-7771 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.