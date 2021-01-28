Prince District RCMP has arrested and charged a 24-year-old man from Nail Pond, P.E.I. in connection to an armed standoff that happened on Jan. 24.
Just after midnight, RCMP say they received complaints of a man uttering threats with a firearm at a home in Nail Pond.
Following lengthy negotiations the suspect peacefully surrendered.
Police say a search warrant was executed at the home where three firearms were seized.
The man is facing several charges, including:
- uttering threats to cause death/bodily harm
- careless use/storage of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
He was released from custody on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in March.