Prince District RCMP has arrested and charged a 24-year-old man from Nail Pond, P.E.I. in connection to an armed standoff that happened on Jan. 24.

Just after midnight, RCMP say they received complaints of a man uttering threats with a firearm at a home in Nail Pond.

Following lengthy negotiations the suspect peacefully surrendered.

Police say a search warrant was executed at the home where three firearms were seized.

The man is facing several charges, including:

uttering threats to cause death/bodily harm

careless use/storage of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He was released from custody on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in March.