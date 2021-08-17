RCMP in P.E.I. arrest three people; seize firearm and drugs
The Kings District RCMP arrested three people after seizing drugs and an unsecured firearm during a traffic stop in Rollo Bay, P.E.I. early last Friday.
Police say an officer stopped a driver at 4 a.m. on Aug. 13 after spotting it travelling 160 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
"During the stop, police observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside the vehicle," the RCMP said in a news release. "Police searched the vehicle and seized significant quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine. Police also seized an unsecured firearm and drug paraphernalia."
Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man from Eglington, P.E.I. and two passengers, a 31-year-old man from Farmington, P.E.I., and a 19-year-old man from Souris, P.E.I., were arrested at the scene.
They were released and will return to court at a later date.
Police say they also gave the driver summary offence tickets for speeding, not having a valid driver's licence, not having insurance, and driving an unregistered vehicle. They also impounded the vehicle for 30 days at the owner's expense.
