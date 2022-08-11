RCMP in Red Deer warning residents of animal cruelty case involving cats
Staff
The Canadian Press
RCMP in central Alberta are warning the public about an animal cruelty case in the area.
They say officers in Red Deer, Alta., were called to a home where a person had harmed a cat.
RCMP say during the investigation, they learned two other cats in the neighbourhood had been beaten.
Police say one of the cats had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.
They are encouraging pet owners in the city to take extra measures to keep their animals safe.
Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2022.
-
Sunny and warm temperatures in Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada says it will be sunny on Friday with some foggy patches.
-
One dead after overnight collision in TorontoA person has died after a collision in Toronto overnight, police say.
-
-
Person critically injured in Toronto crash, paramedics sayA person has critical injuries after an overnight collision in Toronto, according to paramedics.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 12-14CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Child struck by vehicle in southeast CalgaryA child was taken to hospital tonight after they were hit by a vehicle in the southeast.
-
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documentsThe night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
-
Vital agency or unnecessary bureaucracy? B.C.'s $10M department you've never heard ofPlanning for and co-ordination of medical resources during natural disasters, pandemics and other emergencies is important, but is a separate agency required when B.C.'s health authorities still have to do the heavy lifting?
-
Japanese students get the white hat treatment in CalgaryA group of Japanese students is visiting Calgary for the first time since the pandemic started, to practice English and get white-hatted.