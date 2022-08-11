RCMP in Red Deer warning residents of animal cruelty case involving cats

RCMP in central Alberta are warning the public about an animal cruelty case in the area.

They say officers in Red Deer, Alta., were called to a home where a person had harmed a cat.

RCMP say during the investigation, they learned two other cats in the neighbourhood had been beaten.

Police say one of the cats had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

They are encouraging pet owners in the city to take extra measures to keep their animals safe.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2022.