A Calgary man is facing charges after RCMP broke up an alleged scheme to send methamphetamine from Alberta to Australia.

The four-month investigation was led by the RCMP's integrated border enforcement team (IBET) and resulted in the seizure of about three kilograms of methamphetamine.

"In September 2020, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers examined two shipments destined to Australia,” police said in a release.

“Concealed within the boxes were approximately three kilograms of a crystalline powder, later confirmed as methamphetamine. CBSA referred the drugs over to IBET for further investigation."

Akhif Alaudin Alibhai, 31, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with:

Exportation of a controlled substance;

Exportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and;

Smuggling out of Canada.

Alibhai was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

“This partnership works to prevent illegal drug exportation that generates profits for organized crime. This seizure reflects our mutual commitment to providing excellent law enforcement services, including those of international scope as well as to the communities to which we serve and protect,” said RCMP Insp. Germain Leger.