RCMP investigate after 2 vehicles taken from parking lot of Innisfail business

Innisfail RCMP are looking for suspects after a pair of truck were stolen earlier this week.

Officials say that on Aug. 9, police were informed of an incident where two vehicles were taken from the parking lot of a local business.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a group of suspects entered the property and broke into two vehicles parked there.

"The vehicles that were stolen are described as a grey 2002 Ford F-250 with Alberta license plate BWX7430, which had a welder in the box of the truck, and the second vehicle is a beige GMC Duramax truck with Alberta license plate MCU880," RCMP said in a release.

There are no descriptions of the suspects available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the theft please contact the Innisfail RCMP detachment at 403-227-3342. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.