RCMP investigate after 50-year-old man found dead on road in northern Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Police said they received reports of a man who needed medical assistance in the area around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

“Montreal Lake RCMP responded immediately and located the male on a road in Montreal Lake Cree Nation, receiving medical assistance,” an RCMP news release said. “He was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.”

The man has been identified as 50-year-old Keith Stewart, RCMP said. His family has been notified, the release said.

RCMP said that preliminary information indicates the death is suspicious, and that the major crimes unit is taking over the investigation.

“There will be an increased police presence for an undetermined amount of time to investigate the incident. Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes appreciate the cooperation and patience from residents in the community as police continue to conduct a thorough investigation,” the RCMP news release said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Montreal Lake is about 245 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.