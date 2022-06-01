RCMP investigate after boy, 11, suffers concussion after being struck by car in Colwood, B.C.

RCMP are investigating after a child was struck by an SUV while exiting a school bus at a marked crosswalk at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C.

The crash occurred on May 27 around 3:10 p.m. along University Drive, according to the West Shore RCMP.

Mounties say the 11-year-old boy was exiting a school bus, which had its lights on and stop signals activated, and crossing at a crosswalk when an SUV drove around the bus and struck the student.

"He hit the side mirror and it spun him into the side of the vehicle, where he hit his head and left side of his body," said the boy's mother, Kristina Judas, in a statement to CTV News.

'BLACKED OUT'

Hudson Judas says he briefly "blacked out" after the collision.

He says he never saw the car coming and that it "just materialized out of nowhere."

"I came close to death, I don't know how to explain that," he told CTV News.

Police say the driver of the SUV exited his vehicle and provided first aid to the boy, but then left before police or paramedics arrived.

Mounties say the child suffered "minor injuries" in the crash, though the boy's mother says his injuries include a concussion, bruising on his arm, soft tissue damage to his left knee and leg, and that his bottom teeth were "knocked loose."

Hudson says he's also disappointed about the timing of the crash since he's recovering and can't run outside as the weather improves.

Investigators are now looking to speak with the driver of the SUV, or with anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam video of the incident.

The vehicle is described as a blue, four-door SUV. The driver is described as a white man, aged 55 to 60, who stands 5'6" tall with a stocky build. He has short grey hair and was wearing glasses at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

SCHOOL DISTRICT RESPONSE

Hudson's mother says she's upset with the response from the bus driver, who reportedly acknowledged the crash but did not report the collision to police or the school district, or check on the boy's well-being.

"The school bus driver stayed seated, yelling at the other driver that it was a $10,000 fine, but never got out to physically check on my son," said Judas.

"Instead, he simply asked Hudson if he was OK, took the word of an 11-year-old child in shock, and then yelled at Hudson to run home as fast as he could."

The school district says it's aware of the crash and that it's cooperating with RCMP investigators.

"The Sooke School District will also conduct an internal review of our transportation safety protocols and processes as we do after any incident or accident," said the district in a statement.

"We want to remind the public that when our school buses have their flashing lights on and the stop sign out, school buses are receiving or discharging children."