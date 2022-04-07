iHeartRadio

RCMP investigate after cows found dead, skinned in Alberta hamlet

A stock photo shows the silhouette of grazing cow at sunset. (Getty Images)

Airdrie RCMP are investigating after two cows were found slaughtered in southern Alberta.  

RCMP say the cows were killed, skinned and their meat was taken.

The carcases were found behind a cemetery in the hamlet of Swalwell, about 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Investigators don't know who owned the animals, but estimated they would be valued at approximately $5,000.    

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

12