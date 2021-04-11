RCMP investigate after trailer reportedly stolen from Banff park lodge

Lake Louise RCMP are seeking information from the public after a 20-foot trailer was allegedly taken from a property along Highway 93 in Banff National Park.

Officials were called to respond to Storm Mountain Lodge on April 9 after receiving a report that a trailer had been stolen.

The vehicle is described as a 20-foot, silver 2018 Continental Cargo trailer. It had no licence plate on it at the time, but the vehicle identification number (VIN) is 5NHUTWV29JF710323.

RCMP say the vehicle was last seen near Edson, Alta.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the missing trailer is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812 or your local police detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.