RCMP investigate armed robbery at Barrington Passage, N.S. bank

Police in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a bank in Barrington Passage on Thursday.

Barrington RCMP says at approximately 11:50 a.m. on August 26, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a bank on Highway 3 in Barrington Passage.

According to police, a man entered the bank and advised employees that he had a weapon. The man was given money and left the bank on foot. No one was injured.

Police describe the suspect as a mixed race man, wearing a black sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Barrington RCMP or Crime Stoppers.