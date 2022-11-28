RCMP investigate armed robbery at convenience store in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties are searching for an armed robber after a convenience store was held up in Port Alberni, B.C.
The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven store at 4233 Redford St., police said in a release Monday.
Officers were called to the robbery in progress after a man wearing a ski mask entered the store with a knife and demanded money.
The perpetrator fled on foot with an undisclosed sum of cash, the Port Alberni RCMP said.
Patrol officers and police dogs were not able to locate the man. The RCMP forensic identification section has since analyzed the scene.
Investigators are now looking for a man who was wearing green camouflage pants, a black ski mask and a blue sweater.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.
