RCMP investigate armed robbery at Greenwood, N.S. gas station
Police in Greenwood, N.S. are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station on Tuesday night.
Kings District RCMP says at approximately 10 p.m. on August 10, officers responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at a gas bar and convenience store on Central Avenue in Greenwood.
According to police, an employee had been approached by an unknown man in the parking lot of the store, who demanded that the employee reopen the store to give him money.
Police say the suspect displayed a firearm to the employee and demanded that the employee hand over their wallet. The suspect left the store parking lot on foot. No one was injured.
RCMP describes the suspect as a man who appeared to be in his early 20s, approximately 5’5” and 140 lbs. Police say he was wearing a dark blue hoodie, with a dark bandana mask over his face, and appeared to have brown hair.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
