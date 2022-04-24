RCMP investigate armed robbery in Yorkton
Yorkton RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night, according to a news release.
At around 10 p.m., Yorkton RCMP received a report of an armed robbery of a business on Gladstone Avenue North.
The RCMP learned that a man entered the business with a wrench and demanded money and cigarettes.
There were no injuries reported and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, according to the release.
The man suspected of the robbery is described as five foot 10 inches tall, and weighing around 200-220 pounds.
He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with a “Fox” logo on the back, dark grey pants and running shoes, as well as a neck warmer made of thin material sometimes called a “neck gaiter.”
Yorkton RCMP asks anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the robbery to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
