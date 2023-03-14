RCMP investigate assault with weapon at school west of Calgary

RCMP officers are investigating an altercation at a school west of Calgary that reportedly saw an adult threatened with a knife.

Officers from Cochrane were called to Bearspaw School around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators took one woman into custody, but aren't releasing her information unless charges are laid.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it is asked to contact their local police service. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Bearspaw School is part of Rocky View Schools, serving children in Grades K-8.