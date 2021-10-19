RCMP investigate break-in at Greenfield, N.S., convenience store

Police in Nova Scotia are asking the public for assistance as they investigate a break-in at a convenience store in Greenfield, N.S.

Queens District RCMP says on Oct. 6, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a convenience store on Highway 210 in Greenfield.

Police say that sometime around 3 a.m., three people entered the store, stole a large quantity of liquor and cigarettes and then fled the area in a grey vehicle.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspects and vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Queens District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.