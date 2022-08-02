RCMP investigate 'concerning' sexual assault in Courtenay, B.C.

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses after a "concerning assault" was reported in Courtenay, B.C., on Sunday evening.

RCMP say a woman was walking along the 1300-block of Cliffe Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when she passed a man sitting on some stairs along the street.

After she passed the man, police say he approached her from behind, grabbed her inappropriately and then "tried to drag her into some bushes."

Police say they're now searching for the man and anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The man is described as middle-aged with a scruffy face and potbelly. He was wearing khaki shorts and a black hat at the time.

"We are seeking assistance from the public to locate witnesses who may have observed someone matching the description of the suspect, before or after the assault," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"Additionally, we are asking anyone who was driving through the area around the time this occurred to check their dashcam footage for images of the suspect," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.