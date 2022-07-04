RCMP investigate crash between semi-truck, pickup truck near Brooks
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Alberta RCMP are investigating a serious crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck near Brooks.
A spokesperson for RCMP says the driver of pickup was extricated and transported to hospital in Brooks by ambulance before being picked up by STARS Air Ambulance.
The semi driver was uninjured.
The crash closed Highway 876 and Range Road 124 at Highway 1.
Officials initially said they expected the area to be closed to traffic for several hours.
However, at around 5:30 p.m., RCMP opened one westbound and one eastbound lane.
The city of Brooks is located roughly 160 kilometres southeast of Calgary.
