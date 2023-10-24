RCMP investigate death of man found unconscious on northern Alberta First Nation

RCMP have launched an investigation into the death of a man found unconscious last week on a northern Alberta First Nation.

Wood Buffalo RCMP received a report Oct. 16 of the unconscious man outside Lot 6 on Janvier First Nation, located about 400 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, 100 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray and 50 kilometres from the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.

According to an RCMP media release, officers found Rico Wilson Janvier, 33, with life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The resident of the Janvier First Nation was rushed to the local airstrip by paramedics and flown first via STARS air ambulance to Fort McMurray then transferred to Edmonton, where he was put on life support at University hospital in critical condition.

He died Tuesday.

The RCMP's major crimes unit has taken over investigation of the case.

Anyone with information about circumstances surrounding Janvier are asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.