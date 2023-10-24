RCMP investigate death of man found unconscious on northern Alberta First Nation
RCMP have launched an investigation into the death of a man found unconscious last week on a northern Alberta First Nation.
Wood Buffalo RCMP received a report Oct. 16 of the unconscious man outside Lot 6 on Janvier First Nation, located about 400 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, 100 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray and 50 kilometres from the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.
According to an RCMP media release, officers found Rico Wilson Janvier, 33, with life-threatening injuries at the scene.
The resident of the Janvier First Nation was rushed to the local airstrip by paramedics and flown first via STARS air ambulance to Fort McMurray then transferred to Edmonton, where he was put on life support at University hospital in critical condition.
He died Tuesday.
The RCMP's major crimes unit has taken over investigation of the case.
Anyone with information about circumstances surrounding Janvier are asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Taxes, pension up for debate as Alberta legislature members prepare for fall sittingAlberta politicians return Monday to the legislature for the first sitting since the May election, with a pitched battle expected on the government's proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Parents react to proposal to move Grade 7,8 students into high schools in Brant Haldimand NorfolkSome parents in Paris are concerned following a proposal made by the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board (BHNCDSB)– which would see Grade, 7 and 8 students move into high school institutions.
-
'Very scary': Woman insists she doesn't know why home, vehicle shot in Edmonton drive-by shootingA man has been arrested and charged following a drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton where homes, with families and children inside, were hit.
-
'Anything is possible': Life-changing tech lets visually impaired Calgary master's student see clearlyFaizan Kazani, currently in the second year of his master's degree in creativity and change leadership, uses a set of goggles to help him read assignments.
-
'Know what your risks are': Calgary woman who survived two heart attacks spreads heart-health awareness"What we don't know can hurt us." That's from a new poll from the Heart and Stroke Foundation, which shows many Canadians are in the dark when it comes to the signs, symptoms and risks surrounding heart disease and stroke.
-
Cambridge, Ont. now home to Batman's secret hideoutCambridge, Ont.-based Hacksmith Industries has taken the internet by storm yet again with their latest creation – the Batcave.
-
Renfrew health teams survey Pembroke, Ont. homeless populationAs the homeless population in Renfrew County hits record numbers, Renfrew County paramedics and the region's health unit are seeking out the homeless community to understand the depth of the situation on their own turf.
-
Ontario man facing multiple charges in sex assault investigation involving daycarePolice say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation.
-
The Halloween house collecting donations for Siloam MissionHouses in and around Winnipeg are showcasing their Halloween decorations and doing good deeds for the community.