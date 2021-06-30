RCMP investigate drowning in Osoyoos Lake

Mounties in Osoyoos are investigating the unexpected death of a 31-year-old Chilliwack man after he drowned in Osoyoos Lake.

The man was seen playing with his young child in the shallow waters at Nk'Mip RV Park on Tuesday afternoon before he vanished.

RCMP said witnesses noticed the child was suddenly alone and the man was missing.

Friends and family eventually found the man, who was unresponsive in the lake.

"Life saving measures were initiated by his friends and others in the area and continued by first responders. Sadly, he passed away," said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda, in a news release.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the incident to determine what led to the man's sudden death.

Due to the privacy of the victim and his loved ones, his name will not be released, RCMP said.