RCMP investigate fatal collision after man found dead on side of Cape Breton highway
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Inverness County are investigating after a 45-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision on Highway 19 in Judique, N.S.
Inverness County District RCMP says at approximately 8 a.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to a report of a deceased man found on the side of Highway 19 in Judique.
Police say they observed debris from a vehicle near the deceased. Preliminary investigation has determined that the fatality was the result of a vehicle colliding with the deceased.
According to police, the deceased was a 45-year-old Inverness County man.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Highway 19 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
