RCMP investigate fatal single vehicle collision in Onslow, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., police say they responded to single vehicle collision near the 400 block of Onslow Mountain Road.

According to police, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Belmont, N.S. man, died at the scene.

An RCMP Collision Analyst is on scene and police say the roadway is expected to remain closed until Friday evening. Traffic is being diverted to Belmont Road and Vincent Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.