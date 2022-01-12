RCMP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash in Albany, P.E.I.

RCMP on Prince Edward Island say a person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Albany.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, members of the Prince District RCMP, Island EMS, and the local fire department responded to a report of a collision on Route 1.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of a car crossed the centre line and collided with a delivery truck. Both vehicles caught fire,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene as a result of their injuries and the occupants of the delivery truck were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the driver's exact cause of death and identity.