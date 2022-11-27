RCMP investigate firearms incident in Red Deer

A shelter in place order issued Sunday morning in Red Deer has been lifted as RCMP investigate a firearms complaint.

At 4:20 a.m., Red Deer RCMP received a "credible 911 call of a firearms complaint." As a result, police issued a shelter in place order for residents in the area of Hermary Street between 59 Avenue and Halladay Avenue.

At 10:20 a.m., RCMP announced that the shelter in place order had been lifted.

"RCMP will continue to have a presence in the area as they continue to investigate this incident," said Red Deer RCMP in a news release.

"At this time no suspects have been located and police work with witnesses to isolate descriptions."

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.