RCMP investigate firearms incident in Red Deer
A shelter in place order issued Sunday morning in Red Deer has been lifted as RCMP investigate a firearms complaint.
At 4:20 a.m., Red Deer RCMP received a "credible 911 call of a firearms complaint." As a result, police issued a shelter in place order for residents in the area of Hermary Street between 59 Avenue and Halladay Avenue.
At 10:20 a.m., RCMP announced that the shelter in place order had been lifted.
"RCMP will continue to have a presence in the area as they continue to investigate this incident," said Red Deer RCMP in a news release.
"At this time no suspects have been located and police work with witnesses to isolate descriptions."
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.