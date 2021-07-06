RCMP investigate gang-related shooting in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating a gang-related shooting in the Fleetwood neighbourhood.

Police were called to 83 Avenue near 157 Street shortly after 9 p.m. Monday after reports of shots fired.

While en route, they noticed a dark-coloured Chrysler 300 speeding away from the area.

“This vehicle was located set on fire near 194 Street and 16th Avenue in Surrey,” said Sgt. Sam Sanghera of Surrey RCMP in a release.

The vehicle was towed away from the rural, dead end road several hours later.

Police say no one was hurt, but the Surrey Gang Enforcement Unit was called in to assist.

Investigators locked down the area around the Fleetwood home, laying down evidence markers and putting one vehicle behind police tape.

“The occupants of the home that was targeted are known to police and have ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict,” said Sanghera.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen on the garage door of the home Tuesday morning.

“Police are seeking the intended victims cooperation to provide more information at this time,” wrote Sanghera.

Police haven't given any information yet on any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information or has dash cam footage is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.