RCMP investigate homicide in northern Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating the death of a 34-year-old man in Pelican Narrows, which is being deemed a homicide.

Police were called to the scene of an injured male at a home located in the 4000 block of Ballantyne Street around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release.

Once they arrived, police say officers found a man who appeared to be suffering from a life-threatening injury. He was declared dead after being transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Police say the man has been identified as Dalton Linklater from Pelican Narrows.

Linklater’s family has been notified and an autopsy has been ordered, the news relase said.

Investigators are conducting witness interviews and examining the scene, RCMP said.

“RCMP have been in communication with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation to relay steps residents can take to help maintain their safety,” the news release said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

Pelican Narrows is 525 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.