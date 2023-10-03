RCMP investigate homicide on Stoney Nakoda First Nation

An autopsy has confirmed a man found dead on Stoney Nakoda First Nation last month was a victim of homicide.

Officers were called to a home on the First Nation around 7 a.m. on Sept. 8 for reports of a disturbance.

Police arrived to find a 55-year-old man dead.

An autopsy completed on Sept. 11 determined the man did not die from natural causes.

His name has not been released.

RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.