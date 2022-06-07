RCMP investigate homicide on Sunchild First Nation
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide on the Sunchild First Nation, approximately 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
Police were called shortly before 10 p.m. on June 2, 2022 about a man that had been shot outside a residence.
Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old man dead.
RCMP believe it was a targeted attack but are asking anyone with information to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.