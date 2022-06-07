RCMP investigate homicide on Sunchild First Nation

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide on the Sunchild First Nation, approximately 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Police were called shortly before 10 p.m. on June 2, 2022 about a man that had been shot outside a residence.

Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old man dead.

RCMP believe it was a targeted attack but are asking anyone with information to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.