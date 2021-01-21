RCMP in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia are investigating multiple break and enters that have occurred in businesses and seasonal residences in the area.

On the morning of Jan. 14, police received a report from someone who had found a metal gun locker that had been pried open and abandoned on the Shelburne railway bed near Jordan Branch Rd.

After investigating, police suspect several businesses and seasonal residences were broken into in the area.

A white Ford F-150 truck, which was stolen but later recovered, is believed to be connected to the incidents. Shelburne RCMP ask anyone with information about the vehicle to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with seasonal residences in the East Sable River/Little Port L’Herbert area to inspect their properties and make sure that it remains properly secured when not in use. If they believe their properties have been broken into, they are asked to not touch anything and immediately contact Shelburne RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.