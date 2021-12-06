RCMP investigate ongoing northern Alberta cheque fraud scheme

RCMP officers are warning the public in northern Alberta about several instances of individuals attempting to use fake cheques.

Since Nov. 16, Mounties say they have been called to investigate three incidents that involved at least 10 fraudulent cheques in Fort Vermilion, Blumenort, High Level, and Bushe River.

No further details were available from the RCMP as their investigations continue.

"Fort Vermilion RCMP encourage the public to take precautions when dealing with cheques from individuals they might not know or involving high-value amounts," the police force said in a statement.

RCMP recommends asking for at least two pieces of government-issued identification from anyone signing a cheque and that business owners obtain a copy.

"Do not accept a digital copy of the identification produced on an electronic device such as a smart phone. Compare the two pieces of ID produced for accuracy.

"Do not hesitate to call the business or individual appearing on the cheque to confirm the person you are dealing with is authorized to issue the cheque."

Police believe there could be further victims to the fraud and ask anyone with information to contact Fort Vermilion RCMP at 780-927-3255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.