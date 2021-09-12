RCMP investigate report of shots fired in Colchester County, N.S.

Police in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County are investigating a report of gun shots fired into a residence in Folly Mountain on Friday.

Colchester RCMP says at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers responded to a report of shots fired into a residence on the Base Line Road in Folly Mountain.

Police say a vehicle was heard speeding off after the incident.

No one was injured, and police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colchester RCMP or Crime Stoppers.