RCMP investigate reported firearm incident in Okotoks, Alta.

If your child had what appeared to be a firearm pointed at them at the skate park in Okotoks, Alta., on Monday, the Mounties are hoping you'll get in touch.

The Okotoks RCMP are looking for victims and other witnesses to an incident that occurred around midday.

Reports were received that a boy waved around what was believed to be a pistol, pointing it at younger kids.

Police say the youth has been identified and it was a plastic gun.

Contact the Okotoks RCMP directly at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app if you have information.