RCMP investigate serious collision during southern Alberta convoy protest

Emergency crews had to extract an injured man from his vehicle after a crash involving a farm tractor during a Saturday southern Alberta convoy protest.

According to RCMP, a truck was moving as part of a small slow-moving protest convoy on Highway 1, just west of Brooks, Alta., when it was struck in the rear bumper by a different truck, pushing it off the highway.

That second truck continued forward and struck a farm tractor at the convoy's lead, shearing one of the tractor's wheels off, police said.

The 45-year-old driver of the second truck, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, had to be extracted by firefighters from his vehicle, police said. He was taken to hospital, as well as the 27-year-old passenger of the first pickup truck.

The 38-year-old driver of the tractor reported minor injuries, and the first pickup truck driver was not injured.

"The investigation into this collision continues," RCMP said in a statement. "While everyone has the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, we remind individuals to do so within the confines of the law."

"This incident is illustrative of how large, slow-moving convoys can greatly reduce the safety of our provincial highways," Mounties added.

"Travelling at the posted speed limit is meant to maintain the free flow of traffic, and will reduce the chance of other motorists growing impatient with delays in their travel."

Brooks is approximately 190 kilometres east of Calgary.