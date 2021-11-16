RCMP investigate serious collision in Brookfield, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP is investigating a serious collision that occurred on Hwy. 289 in Brookfield, N.S.

On Nov. 14 at approximately 5:20 p.m., police, fire and EHS were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision on Hwy. 289 in Brookfield. Police say they learned that an SUV had been travelling on Hwy. 289 when it left the roadway, struck a power pole and came to rest.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old male from Colchester County, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was later airlifted by Lifeflight to a hospital in Halifax.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who was in the area prior to the collision occurring, or who witnessed the collision, is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.