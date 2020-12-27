Nova Scotia RCMP are at the scene of what they say is a "serious" collision involving three vehicles on Highway 103 in southern Nova Scotia.

The Mounties announced in a tweet Sunday the roadway near Italy Cross would be closed between exits 15 and 16 as investigators review the scene.

RCMP spokesman Sgt. Andrew Joyce says first responders were called to the crash at 12:04 p.m. near the small community.

Joyce says the crash involved four individuals, and emergency services are dealing with some entrapment caused by the incident.

He says the individuals are dealing with serious, but undetermined injuries and traffic near Italy Cross is being diverted.

Joyce says the highway closure could last until later Sunday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020.