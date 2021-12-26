iHeartRadio

RCMP investigate shooting in North Preston, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP was called to the intersection of Downey Road and Simmonds Road after a report of a shooting at 1:39 a.m.

Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning in North Preston, N.S.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a damaged vehicle.  Police say a man was observed running from the area.

No one was injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

