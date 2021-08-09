RCMP investigate shots fired in North Preston, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP is investigating reports of shots fired in North Preston on Sunday evening.

Police say at 6:02 p.m. on August 9, they received a report of a shooting on North Preston Road.

Officers responded and learned that approximately ten shots had been fired in the area. Police say no one was injured as a result.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Halifax Integrated Guns and Gangs Unit, which is comprised of members of the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police. The investigation is being supported by RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.