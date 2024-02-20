RCMP investigate suspicious death after body found at Mundare house fire

RCMP are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after firefighters in Mundare, Alta., discovered human remains on Monday in a house.

Mounties said in a media release Tuesday officers from Vegreville's detachment attended the scene on 49 Street at 3:30 a.m. Monday in the town 76 kilometres east of Edmonton, where firefighters had discovered the body.

RCMP are calling the death suspicious. Investigators with the Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit have taken over the case with help from Vegreville RCMP and forensic services out of St. Paul.

An autopsy being performed in Edmonton is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the fire or has vehicle dash camera footage of Highway 16 around Mundare between 2-3 a.m. on Monday to contact their Vegreville office at 780-585-3767, to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or to contract their local police.