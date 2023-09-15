RCMP investigate suspicious death at Gregoire Lake south of Fort McMurray
RCMP are looking for dash-cam footage from people who travelled Thursday along a lake south of Fort McMurray as they investigate a suspicious death.
Wood Buffalo RCMP and Fort McMurray Fire and EMS responded to a call for assistance at 9:30 p.m. along Gregoire Lake, north of Highway 881, arriving to find a dead man.
Mounties remain at the scene, with Wood Buffalo RCMP General Investigations Services, Forensic Identification Services and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit assisting.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton early next week.
People who have dash-cam footage of Highway 881 between Gregoire Lake Estates and Anzac between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday or any information about the incident are asked to call RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
