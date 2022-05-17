RCMP investigate suspicious death in La Ronge
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in La Ronge.
According to a news release, officers were called around 4 am. Tuesday for a report of shots fired outside a home at Bell's Point.
They arrived to find an injured person. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people have been arrested but no charges have been laid so far.
