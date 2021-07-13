RCMP investigate suspicious death in Millbrook, N.S.

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man in Millbrook, N.S. as suspicious.

At 2:15 p.m. on July 12, Millbrook RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death on Glooscap Drive in Millbrook.

Police say they have deemed the death to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing. RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating with assistance from the Millbrook RCMP.

Police have not released additional details, and say further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP’s Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.