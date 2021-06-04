RCMP investigate suspicious death of man and woman inside southern Alberta home

Members of the RCMP are investigating the deaths of a man and woman inside a home in Coaldale, Alta., and say the incident is considered suspicious.

Coaldale RCMP were first notified about the situation by a neighbour who hadn't seen any activity at a home for some time and was concerned for the well-being of the residents.

Police officers, along with a locksmith, attended the home, gained entry and soon located the occupants, an adult male and female, in a state of decomposition.

Officials say a further investigation determined that the circumstances of their deaths is considered suspicious, but released no details about approximately when the man and woman died.

The major crimes unit of the Alberta RCMP has taken the lead on the investigation and the RCMP forensic identification services unit has also been called in to assist.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no risk to the public at this time.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place in Calgary next week.

Coaldale is located approximately 230 kilometres southeast of Calgary and 17 kilometres east of Lethbridge.