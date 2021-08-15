RCMP investigate suspicious death of man in Rivière-Verte, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found Sunday morning in the Rivière-Verte, N.B. area.

On August 15, at approximately 8:40 a.m., members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive man on Rue Industrielle.

Police say when officers arrived, they discovered the body of a deceased man.

An autopsy will be conducted to assist police in the investigation and to help determine the man's exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.