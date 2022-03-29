iHeartRadio

RCMP investigate suspicious death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation

(File Photo)

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

Late Sunday afternoon, Rosthern RCMP received a report of a shooting in the community, according to a news release.

Officers located an injured 22-year-old man on a road who was later pronounced dead.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating, police say.

12