RCMP investigate suspicious fire at abandoned building in northern N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating what they call a suspicious fire at an abandoned building in Westchester Mountain, N.S early Friday morning.

At approximately 2:05 a.m. on May 21, Cumberland County District RCMP responded to a structure fire on Westchester Road.

Police say the building was fully engulfed in flames and incurred significant damage. No one was injured.

RCMP believe the fire to be suspicious in nature.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cumberland County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.