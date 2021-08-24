RCMP investigate suspicious fire near Pelican Narrows

Pelican Narrows RCMP were dispatched to a house fire on Highway 135 in Pelican Narrows early Sunday morning.

The house was fully engulfed when officers arrived, according to a news release.

No one was hurt.

Officers believe the fire to be suspicious.

Pelican Narrows RCMP and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency fire investigators are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pelican Narrows RCMP or Crime Stoppers.