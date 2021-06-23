RCMP investigate three break and enters in the Hubbards, N.S. area

The Halifax District RCMP is investigating three break and enters in Black Point, N.S. and Hubbards, N.S.

Police say between June 19 and June 21, a suspect, or suspects, damaged a door at a home on Fryday Rd. in Black Point. Police say the home was entered, and an electric bike was taken from a locked shed in the yard. Police describe the bike as a blue Hyper Electric 700c unisex bike.

While officers were in the area, they noticed another home on Fryday Rd. had its front door open. When members took a closer look, they determined the door had been forced open and access to the home was gained. The home was vacant and empty, according to police.

On June 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., a home was broken into on St. Margaret's Bay Rd. in Hubbards. Police say access to the home was gained through an unlocked door in the basement.

"Recent break an enters have occurred to homes near the rails to trail system. The RCMP is reminding residents to lock their homes and to keep valuables out of sight," wrote the RCMP in a news release.

Last week, police released information about four other break and enters in the area that they are also investigating. RCMP have not confirmed if any of the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.