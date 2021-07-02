RCMP investigate three reports of arson in Windsor, N.S.

RCMP is investigating three reports of arson that occurred late Thursday night and early Friday morning in the Windsor, N.S. area.

West Hants District RCMP says at approximately 11:15 p.m. on July 1, RCMP received a report of a “Save the Lake” sign on fire on Highway 1 in Falmouth. Police say the fire was already out when officers arrived.

While investigating the source of the fire, police say they discovered the same sign on fire on the other side of the lake. Police immediately attended and put the fire out. Both signs were seized for further investigation.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. on July 2, RCMP received another report of a sign on fire on Wentworth Road. Officers attended and put the fire out. The sign was seized for further investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone that was in the area of these fires at the times they were set, or anyone with information on these incidents, call West Hants District RCMP at (902) 790-2207, or Crime Stoppers.