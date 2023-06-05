RCMP investigate vandalism to Langford Pride banners
The West Shore RCMP are investigating after several Pride banners were vandalized in Langford last week.
The banners were vandalized on Thursday morning on Goldstream Avenue between Jacklin Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, police say.
On Thursday evening, Langford city councillor Kimberley Guiry said she was sad to see the banners had been defaced soon after they were set up.
"I was incredibly saddened but honestly more furious to learn that five of our Langford banners were vandalized in the first 24 hours of being displayed," she said in a social media post.
"Hate has no place in our city."
On Sunday evening, Mounties in Langford confirmed they were looking into the vandalism.
Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or who may have surveillance video of the area on June 1 is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
Pride season is in full swing in Greater Victoria, with the annual Big Gay Dog Walk planned for Clover Point on July 6, and the Victoria Pride Parade scheduled for July 9.
BC Transit also unveiled its first ever Pride-themed bus, which hit the streets of Greater Victoria in late May.
-
Ottawa plans to hire 120 new paramedics after record 1,806 'Level Zero' events in 2022The city of Ottawa is looking to hire 120 new paramedics over the next three years, as the service deals with a record number of 'Level Zero' events, paramedics wait longer to transfer patients in hospitals and the service sees "unprecedented increases" in call volumes.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morningThe Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.
-
Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third dayEnvironment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 6 a.m.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meetingThe plant to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
-
Vigil for Afzaal family hears Islamophobia promises made by province and feds still unfulfilledTwo years after four members of the Afzaal Family were killed in an apparently deliberate attack, words haven’t always translated into action.
-
Lanes closed on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto due to fatal crashOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 404 this morning.
-
Canadian Nuclear Society conference comes to Saint JohnThe 47th annual Canadian Nuclear Society conference is underway in Saint John, N.B.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 174 to close this weekend for LRT workThe city of Ottawa says a portion of Highway 174 westbound will be closed this weekend for work on Stage 2 of LRT.
-
Calgary's Glenbow Museum given $12 million for revitalization effortsThe city's Cultural Municipal Sustainability Initiative had the money set aside for two other projects but one is on hold and the other has been cancelled outright, resulting in council's decision to put the money elsewhere.