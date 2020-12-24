Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a home invasion early Thursday morning at a home on Highway 2 in Wellington, N.S.

Police say at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Halifax RCMP responded to a call of a home invasion in Wellington, approximately 25 km away from Halifax.

Police say the victim had been at home with two other occupants, when three men and a woman, all adults, forcibly entered the residence and repeatedly punched the male resident.

The offenders took items from the residence and fled the area before police arrived.

The victim incurred a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.